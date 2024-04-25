New Beginning In Turkish-Iraqi Relation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Tayyip Erdoğan visited Iraq after 12 years. Erdoğan,who first met with President Abdullatif Rashid in Iraq, then had aone-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Muhammad Shiya al-Sudanĭan made a joint statement with Sudani during the visit, which26 agreements were signed between the two countries. Erdoğanemphasized that the visit was a "new beginning".

Emphasizing that the visit and the agreements signed willconstitute a new turning point in Turkiye-Iraq relations, Erdogancontinued as follows:“The 'Strategic Framework Agreement for JointCooperation', which we signed together with the Prime Minister,constitutes a solid road map. With the text, we decided toestablish 'Joint Standing Committees' that will ensure thecontinuation and monitoring of technical negotiations in many areassuch as security, counter-terrorism, economy, trade, energy,transportation, environment, trans-boundary waters, health andeducation. In addition, the texts signed on many topics, fromsecurity to trade, from transportation to agriculture, willstrengthen the contractual basis of our relations and bring newcooperation opportunities. We will provide the necessarycoordination to ensure that the agreements we have signed are fullyimplemented. We discussed Turkiye-Iraq relations in a wide range ofaspects during the meetings.”

Cooperation in security and the fight against terrorismconstituted one of our most important agenda items. We consulted onthe joint steps we can take against the terrorist organization PKKand its extensions, which target Turkiye from Iraqi territory. Wewelcomed the declaration of PKK as a 'banned organization' in Iraq this occasion, I shared with my counterparts my strong beliefthat by being officially declared a terrorist organization, itspresence in Iraqi territory will end as soon as possible. This isalso a requirement of our law of neighborliness and brotherhood. Weare ready to provide all the support that the Iraqi Government willneed in every step it takes in this direction. Our expectationsregarding the joint fight against FETO constituted one of ouragenda items in this field.”

“Iraq is one of our leading trading partners. We want toincrease our trade volume, which was around 20 billion dollars lastyear, to higher levels. We discussed the steps to be taken in thiscontext with the Prime Minister. We evaluated what can be done toeliminate artificial obstacles to our trade. We touched upon thevital importance of the 'Development Path Project' in terms of thisgoal. "With the Memorandum of Understanding we signed, we havereinforced our determination regarding this strategic planning,which will make a great contribution to the stability andprosperity of our entire region, especially Iraq."

“I would like it to be known that we do not discriminate betweendifferent ethnic, sectarian or religious groups in our policytowards Iraq. Regardless of ethnicity and sect, the Iraqi peopleare our brothers and friends. We see all of Iraq as a whole andattach great value to Iraq's demographic richness. Hopefully, wewill continue to view our relations with Iraq from the perspectiveof friendship, brotherhood and neighborhood law. As in the past, wewill continue to support our Iraqi brothers in good and bad times.I believe that my visit, which took place at a critical period interms of regional developments, will lead to new beginnings.”

Under the auspices of President Erdoğan and Iraqi Prime MinisterSudani, a quadruple memorandum of understanding was signed betweenIraq, Turkiye, Qatar and the UAE regarding cooperation in theDevelopment Road Project. The memorandum of understanding signed atthe Government Palace in Baghdad took place under the auspices ofPresident Erdoğan and Iraqi Prime Minister Sudani. Minister ofTransport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, Iraqi Minister ofTransport Rezzak Muhaybis, Qatar Minister of Transport andCommunications Casim bin Seyf es-Sulayti and UAE Minister of Energyand Infrastructure Suheyl Muhammed al-Mezrui were also present atthe signing ceremony.

Prime Minister Sudani said,“We agreed on security cooperationthat will ensure the stability of Turkiye and Iraq. We cannot allowan attack on another country from Iraqi territory. The security ofIraq and Turkiye is an indivisible whole."

During the meeting with Iraqi President Rashid, bilateralrelations between Turkiye and Iraq, Israel's attacks on Gaza,regional and global issues and the fight against terrorism werediscussed. Stating that Turkiye has expectations from Iraqregarding the fight against the terrorist organization PKK, andthat Iraq should be cleared of all forms of terrorism, Erdogan saidthat the relations between Baghdad and the Northern Iraq RegionalGovernment should be on track and the Turkmens should reach theposition they deserve, for the stability of Iraq.

Stating that they are aware of the problems Iraq is experiencingregarding water, Erdoğan said,“It is a fact that the climatecrisis and drought negatively affect Turkiye, as well as the wholeworld, as well as Iraq. In addition, the efficient use of water bypreventing waste is as important as the amount of water. The 'JointStanding Committee' we have established will further ourcooperation in the field of water on a rational, scientific basisand taking into account our common interests. "With our meetings,we have once again confirmed our common will to develop ourexisting cooperation in energy, industry, health, education,science, tourism and other topics," he said.

Turkish flags were flying on the streets in Baghdad and Erbil,the capital of Iraq, due to Erdogan's visit. In Baghdad, bannersread "We are honored by your visit." The banner were in Turkish andArabic on the street where the shrine of Sheikh Abdulkadir Geylaniis located. Iraqi and Turkish flags were also featured side by sideon the banners.

After Baghdad, President Erdoğan went to Erbil. Erdoğan waswelcomed at the airport by Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government (KRG)President Nechirvan Barzani and KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani the guard of honor, Erdogan then proceeded to the KRGPresidential Palace. Erdogan met with Nechirvan Barzani and MasrourBarzani here. The meeting between the delegations was closed to thepress. Erdoğan then received the Chairman of the KurdistanDemocratic Party (KDP), Massoud Barzani.