Uzbekistan To Strengthen Transport And Logistics Ties With Hungarian Waberer's

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A delegation led by the head of "Centrum Holding" AbdulazizAbdurakhmanov, currently in Hungary, met with Barna Erdélyi, thehead of the largest international carrier and transport logisticsoperator Waberer's, Azernews reports, citingKun news agency.

Founded in 1948, Waberer's carries out freight transport in morethan 40 European countries and an additional 100 internationalroutes. The company has over 2,800 cargo vehicles and warehouseterminals with an area of 250 thousand square meters in variousEuropean cities.

The meeting discussed further development of mutually beneficialcooperation in the field of transport and logistics, particularlybetween cities in Uzbekistan and European countries in the area ofair transport, and creating favorable conditions for nationalcarriers.

The parties exchanged views on the effective use of "CentrumHolding" warehouse terminals in Tashkent, Angren, and Andijan, aswell as Waberer's terminals at various points in Europe.

As a result of the meeting, an agreement was reached to sign adocument aimed at strengthening mutually beneficial relations anddeepening cooperation between the two companies.