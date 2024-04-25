Erdogan urges for enhanced defense collaboration between Turkey, Germany

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged for enhanced collaboration between Turkey and Germany in the defense field.



"I would like to completely remove the restrictions we face in the defense industry from our agenda. We hope that Turkey and Germany will talk about joint production projects, especially in the field of defense," the Turkish president stated at a mutual news conference with his visiting German peer Frank-Walter Steinmeier.



Since 2016, Germany has enforced stringent regulations on arms exports to Turkey, particularly in response to the Turkish military's incursion into the northern Syrian area of Afrin, which specifically targeted Kurdish militia factions, notably the People's Defense Units (YPG).



The Turkish president also emphasized the need to expand bilateral trade from the current 50 billion U.S. dollars to 60 billion. "In this respect, I attach special importance to increasing mutual investments," he stated.



Steinmeier, on his side, stated that Turkey and Germany are two nations that are "indispensable for each other," and they do "need each other."



"In these very difficult times, we need to give importance and momentum to Turkish-German relations again," he declared.



Regarding the latest developments in Gaza, Steinmeier noted, "We have to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza."

