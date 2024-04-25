China’s eVTOL technology to lead global market

(MENAFN) A taxi company in Shanghai has highlighted China's progress in the low Earth orbit (LEO) sector, asserting that the country is surpassing its Western counterparts. This advancement is attributed to several factors, including supportive regulatory authorities, technological breakthroughs, and intense competition within China's logistics industry.



Projections indicate a promising future for the electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft market, with Morgan Stanley analysts estimating its total value to reach USD1.5 trillion by 2040. These aircraft are anticipated to cater to various industries, including airlines, logistics, emergency services, agriculture, tourism, and security operations. Notably, the Chinese Auto Flight Group achieved a significant milestone when it obtained an airworthiness certificate from the Civil Aviation Administration of China for its "Carry All" unmanned aircraft in March. This achievement marks a global precedent, as regulatory authorities approved eVTOL aircraft weighing over a ton.



Kelin Qi, Vice Chairman of Auto Flight, emphasized the supportive stance of the Civil Aviation Administration of China towards the burgeoning industry. He noted their dedication to expediting the realization of this new technology, stating that regulatory authorities are working diligently to make it a tangible reality. Similar efforts are underway to secure licenses in Europe, indicating the company's ambitions beyond domestic borders.



Electric take-off and landing aircraft operate similarly to helicopters, taking off vertically before transitioning into fixed-wing aircraft mode for high-speed flight. Advocates tout their potential to revolutionize transportation and logistics by offering faster and more efficient alternatives to traditional land-based options. While analysts acknowledge regulatory and safety-related challenges, proponents argue that the technology could usher in a transformative shift comparable to the advent of automobiles and commercial airlines.



In summary, China's advancements in the LEO sector, particularly in eVTOL technology, underscore its commitment to innovation and its potential to lead the global market in this burgeoning industry.

MENAFN25042024000045015682ID1108137211