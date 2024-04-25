Qatar Museums Hosts Meeting Of GCC Undersecretaries Responsible For Antiquities, Museums

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Museums hosted the 22nd meeting of the GCC Undersecretaries Responsible for Antiquities and Museums in collaboration with the GCC General Secretariat.

The agenda of the meeting encompassed a review of the significant decisions made during the 21st session, chaired by Oman in 2023 via video conference, ensuring follow-up on key outcomes. These decisions play a crucial role in advancing the collective efforts within the fields of antiquities and museums, while enhancing relationships among GCC countries, friendly nations, and international organizations operating in these spheres.

The meeting itinerary featured a recognition ceremony, honouring prestigious antiquities and museum specialists. Additionally, participating delegations had the opportunity to explore an archaeological sites during a guided tour.

The meeting was chaired by the CEO of Qatar Museums, H E Mohammed Saad Al Rumaihi, in the presence of the representative of the GCC General Secretariat, and representatives of the GCC countries.

Meanwhile, Director of the National Museum of Qatar, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Hamad Al Thani, led the Qatari delegation participating in the meeting. The delegation included Director of Archaeology Department, Faisal Abdullah Al Nuaimi, and a group of archaeology specialists and experts from Qatar Museums.

Mohammed Saad Al Rumaihi, said:“This assembly underscores our commitment to foster cultural and heritage cooperation among our nations. Together, we are crafting a roadmap to safeguard our heritage and elevate our cultural standing on the global stage. Effective cooperation, both globally and locally, is paramount in the preservation of our monuments and the evolution of our museums. We are dedicated to fostering cooperative efforts aimed at enriching our cultural heritage and showcasing it to the global community using cutting-edge scientific approaches. We extend heartfelt appreciation to all individuals who have contributed, and continue to contribute, to these endeavors.”

Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Hamad Al Thani commented:“This programme marks a significant stride in translating the directives and recommendations laid out during the 21st GCC Undersecretaries Responsible for Antiquities and Museums meeting, reaffirming our dedication to fortify cultural and heritage cooperation. It presents a distinctive opportunity for participants to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of our region's history, delving into ancient civilizations through interactive sessions and educational visits that illuminate the richness and intricacies of our cultural heritage.”

This event underscores Qatar Museums' unwavering commitment to enhancing regional cooperation in culture and heritage, further solidifying its position as a pivotal cultural hub in the region. It also exemplifies the State of Qatar's steadfast dedication to fostering the growth and development of the cultural and heritage sector.