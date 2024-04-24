NSA Doval Meets Russian, Myanmar Counterparts In St Petersburg: Here's What They Discussed

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval met his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev on Wednesday. The Indian Embassy in Moscow said the leaders reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation and discussed important issues of mutual interest.\"On the sidelines of the XII International Meeting of High Ranking Officials Responsible for Security Matters in St Petersburg, NSA Shri Ajit Doval had a bilateral meeting with His Excellency Mr. Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation,\" the embassy said in a post on X.\"Both sides reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation and discussed important issues of mutual interest,\" it added. This was their second meeting this month Doval participated at the XII International Meeting of High Ranking Officials Responsible for Security Matters in St Petersburg on Qednesday, April 24 READ: Russia-Ukraine war: NSA Ajit Doval says, 'India promotes dialogue, diplomacy'BRICS NSAs meetAjit Doval also spoke at the luncheon meeting of BRICS NSAs hosted by the Secretary of the Russian Federation's Security Council the forum, Doval called for closer cooperation in the fight against terrorism and concrete actions to prevent trans border planning, funding and execution of terrorist acts, the embassy said on Wednesday also held a bilateral meeting with Celso Amorim, the chief advisor to the President of Brazil. \"Bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest were discussed,\" it added READ: 'International treasure..,' US Ambassador Garcetti lauds NSA Ajit DovalDoval meets Myanmar counterpart, chief advisor to Brazil president1. Doval held a bilateral meeting with his Myanmar counterpart Admiral Moe Aung and talked about the current situation in Myanmar and India-funded infrastructure projects in Myanmar. \"They also discussed recent developments along the India-Myanmar border, including issues related to security, refugees, development projects, etc,\" the embassy said.2. He also held a bilateral meeting with Celso Amorim, the chief advisor to the President of Brazil. \"Bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest were discussed,\" it added.
