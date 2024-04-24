U.S. Aid To Ukraine To Start Flowing In Within Hours - Biden

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President Joe Biden announced that the new package of defense support to Ukraine will be sent within the next few hours.

He said this on Wednesday during an address to the nation on the occasion of the signing of the act on supplemental national security funding, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.

“I'm making sure the shipments start right away. In the next few hours, literally in a few hours, we are going to begin sending in equipment to Ukraine for air defense, munitions for artillery, for rocket systems, and armored vehicles," the U.S. president said.

He emphasized that this package is long-awaited and vital for Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield, as well as for residents of peaceful cities who suffer from Russian missile and drone strikes.

Russia seeking to disrupt Peace Summit -

In this regard, Biden noted that he was amazed by reports of cheers breaking out of the trenches in Eastern Ukraine after the House of Representatives finally passed a bill laying down aid to Ukraine.

At the same time, the White House chief emphasized that defense assistance for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is an investment in the security of Ukraine, Europe, and the United States.

"We're sending Ukraine equipment from our own stockpiles. Then we'll replace those stockpiles with new products made by American companies here in America. Patriots made in Arizona, Javelins made in Alabama, artillery shells made in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas," Biden explained.

signs Ukraine aid bill into la

In other words, the US is helping Ukraine while investing in its own industrial base and supporting jobs at businesses in nearly 40 states across America.

The U.S. president also noted the role of Europe and other allies, which also continue to send in support to Ukraine, as everyone understands that it is about collective security.

"If Putin triumphs in Ukraine, the next move of the Russian Russian forces could well be a direct attack on NATO allies," Biden continued.

Bundestag Committee chair to Scholz: Time to decide on Taurus for Ukraine after US approves aid

This, he said, would trigger action under Article 5 of the NATO Treaty, which states that an attack on one is an attack on all. This would mean that America would send its own men and women into battle just as U.S. allies from NATO came to America's aid after the 9/11 attacks.

Biden explained that this is precisely the reason the U.S. has been supporting Ukraine and is now increasing this support – in order to prevent Putin from dragging the United States into a war in Europe in the future.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Wednesday, U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law H.R. 815 on national security supplemental, which includes more than $60 billion in support for Ukraine.