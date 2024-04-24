Jordan, Ireland Foreign Ministers Talk Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 24 (Petra) -- Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and the Irish Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defence, Mihal Martin, discussed the Israeli war on Gaza and the ceasefire efforts.Safadi and Martin discussed in a meeting in Amman on Wednesday an immediate ceasefire in the embattled enclave, removing all obstacles to delivering aid and preventing regional escalation.Safadi praised Ireland's support for a ceasefire in Gaza and a two-state solution, lauding Ireland and other EU countries' decision to recognise a Palestinian state and support its acceptance as a full member of the UN.In a press conference, Safadi said, "Jordan and Ireland agree on the necessity of doing everything possible to prevent Israel from launching an attack on Rafah because storming the city will result in a new massacre added to the massacres committed by the occupation forces in Gaza since the beginning of this aggression."Safadi warned of illegal Israeli measures in the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem, "where settlements are increasing, land confiscations continue, terrorist attacks by settlers continue, military operations against Palestinians are worsening and the arrest of Palestinians is on the rise."He added, "The relations between Jordan and Ireland are strong, established over years of cooperation and similarity in our positions and principles that are consistent with international law and the demand for justice in support of the two-state solution, ending the occupation and embodying the independent Palestinian state with sovereignty over the Palestinian national territory as the only way to achieve security and peace."He lauded Ireland for its support for a ceasefire since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza. "Since the beginning of the disaster, Ireland has had a clear position to begin calling for a ceasefire, calling for dialogue and working to protect the region from the disasters that this war has produced."He added, "Our discussions focused on the catastrophe that the Israeli aggression continues to exacerbate in Gaza... nothing justifies its continuation, and nothing justifies the international inability to stop it so far in light of all the crimes."Safadi said, "The humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza is still worsening, and although the number of trucks entering Gaza has increased slightly and reached about 300 trucks, according to UN estimates, Gaza needs a minimum of 800 trucks per day."He added, "The number of Palestinian detainees is now the highest in history, as Israel has arrested more than 3,500 Palestinians since the start of the war on Gaza," adding that the Israeli actions against Palestinians are pushing towards an explosion in the situation in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.He said, "If the situation explodes in the West Bank, we will also face a new catastrophe. Yesterday, there were raids on Al Aqsa Mosque/the Holy Mosque, which are continuing. The continued besiegement of freedom of worship for Muslims and Christians in Jerusalem is pushing toward escalation."Safadi stressed the "need" for the international community to bear its responsibility, stop the war on Gaza and protect the region from the threat of war expansion.He said, "We in the Kingdom, as I have emphasised more than once, are continuing our efforts with our friends, partners and brothers to stop this catastrophe and put the region on a real path towards achieving a just and comprehensive peace, which will not be achieved unless the occupation ends in parallel with the full rights of the Palestinian people being met."Safadi praised Ireland's support for UNRWA. "Ireland provided additional support of about $20 million during the past months in continuation of its policy."He noted the "need" to support UNRWA and for all countries that have stopped supporting the agency to reconsider their decision, stressing that "withholding money and aid from the agency is withholding life opportunities from thousands of Palestinians and hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who urgently need the agency's continued work."Safadi added, "No other party can do the work that UNRWA does," noting that the independent review of the agency proved the falsity of the Israeli allegations against the agency and proved its professionalism and impartiality.He noted the "importance of confronting Israel's attempts to liquidate the agency," adding, "liquidating the agency is a goal that Israel worked on before last October 7 because it wants to end the agency and what it represents in terms of the right of refugees to return to their homeland."In turn, Martin praised "Jordan's voice, its clear analysis of the situation in Gaza and its view of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict," adding that the EU appreciates the challenges facing Jordan. "We are working with Spain and the European Union, in coordination with Jordan, to recognise the Palestinian state."Martin said, "The attacks between Iran and Israel threaten regional stability and security and threaten the security and stability of Jordan, and we respect the clear position taken by the Kingdom regarding reducing the escalation."On the Israeli war on Gaza, he said, "We stand with you in our full commitment to the two-state solution, and what is immediately required is a ceasefire, the release of all hostages, increasing humanitarian support to Gaza without any hindrance, removing all obstacles to humanitarian aid and providing the necessary support to ensure its efficient distribution."He added, "I visited Rafah yesterday and met with community representatives. I saw the morally unacceptable obstacles and discovered that basic health, food and fuel supplies do not enter Rafah... Israel should allow trucks to enter without any restrictions."Martin said, "This morning I visited a school in Talbieh, which is a UNRWA school, and I met children who were very enthusiastic despite all the problems they face, and I met the student parliament that is held every year, and they spoke eloquently about their future," stressing that "an organisation that provides such opportunities to students cannot be deprived of funding."Martin stressed, "We will continue to work, especially with Jordan, to advance peace, stop violence and launch a political path to reach a two-state solution, which is the only solution that enables Israelis and Palestinians to live side by side in peace and harmony."In answer to a question about the Arab Peace Initiative, Safadi said, "We and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia work very closely, and our positions are similar regarding that the only way to resolve this conflict is to establish an independent and sovereign Palestinian state. This is the way to achieve a just and comprehensive peace."Safadi said, "Without ending the occupation and establishing a Palestinian state based on the two-state solution, the region will not enjoy peace or stability... the Israeli Prime Minister explicitly says that Israel is against the two-state solution, and everyone knows that the alternative to the two-state solution is a one-state solution, and this will be an ugly reality that will only lead to more conflict."