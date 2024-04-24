SEE And Ossid Create Strategic Partnership To Offer New Sustainable Tray Overwrapping Total Solution

(MENAFN- 3BL) BATTLEBORO, N.C., and CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 24, 2024 /3BL/ - Forging a new path forward into 2024 and beyond, SEE (NYSE: SEE) and Ossid have launched a new global partnership to provide case-ready processors a total solution for their tray overwrapping machinery and material needs. The combination of equipment, materials and services from SEE and Ossid will allow customers to achieve operational efficiency and sustainability goals and objectives for fresh protein producers.

Under this new partnership, customers will be able to purchase from SEE a complete tray overwrap solution that includes machinery from Ossid and trays and film from SEE. This collaboration combines SEE's expertise in sustainable food packaging material and Ossid's deep portfolio of packaging machinery. Both brands are well-positioned to consult and advise on each other's products and services to recommend the best packaging solution for customers' specific applications.

“This innovative partnership between SEE and Ossid really builds upon the strengths of each brand to create an experience for customers that provides the best of both solutions in a coordinated way,” said Jason Angel, Global Vice President of Sales and Business Development, Flexibles and Trays, ProMach.“The advantages that this partnership brings to customers are clear: SEE and Ossid can specify all the equipment needed for specific tray overwrapping applications and do so in a streamlined process. When we can come together with a company that has the vision and creative ingenuity of SEE to jointly share knowledge to help customers package and deliver their products more efficiently, everyone wins.”

“SEE and Ossid are experts in food packaging and equipment and this partnership, creates a synergy between the two companies that will ultimately benefit our customers in a meaningful way,” said Tobias Grasso, President of the Americas Region at SEE.“We are excited to partner with Ossid and look forward to offering our customers a total solution for their tray overwrapping needs.”

The sustainable total solution combines Ossid's tray overwrapping equipment, and SEE's industry standard SES film. The Ossid NextGen 500E is compatible with the CRYOVAC® brand compostable overwrap tray, the first compostable tray in the market designed to run on existing industrial food processing equipment. All of this is provided to the customer via a streamlined, combined, expert-driven purchase and after-market service that creates meaningful benefits to processors and consumers.

The NextGen 500E and 500im are two of Ossid's leak resistant end seal overwrap packaging solutions. Designed with a small footprint to maximize floor space, the 500E utilizes a gripper chain system that produces tightly wrapped packages, while the 500im reaches speeds up to 35 packages per minute.

For more information on the SEE / Ossid strategic partnership, visit or .

About Ossid

Ossid is the industry leader for leak-resistant tray sealing for case-ready products, flexible packaging for healthcare, horizontal thermoform, fill and seal equipment, weigh/price labeling equipment, flow wrappers, vacuum chamber, and case scales. Catering to customers of all sizes around the world, Ossid's packaging solutions are ideal for fresh and processed meats, produce, convenience foods, consumer goods, and medical devices. Ossid is a master distributor for Reepack, both are product brands of ProMach, a global leader in packaging line solutions. As part of the ProMach Flexibles & Trays business line, Ossid helps our packaging customers protect their reputation and grow the trust of their consumers. ProMach is performance, and the proof is in every package. Learn more about Ossid at and more about ProMach at .

About SEE

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE), is a leading global provider of packaging solutions that integrate sustainable, high-performance materials, automation, equipment and services. SEE designs, manufactures and delivers packaging solutions that preserve food, protect goods and automate packaging processes. We deliver our packaging solutions to an array of end markets including fresh proteins, foods, fluids and liquids, medical and life science, e-commerce retail, logistics and omnichannel fulfillment operations, and industrials. Our globally recognized solution brands include CRYOVAC® food packaging, LIQUIBOX® liquids systems, SEALED AIR® protective packaging, AUTOBAG® brand automated packaging systems, and BUBBLE WRAP® brand packaging. In 2023, SEE generated $5.5 billion in sales and has approximately 17,000 employees who serve customers in 115 countries/territories.

About ProMach

ProMach is a family of best-in-class packaging solution brands serving manufacturers of all sizes and geographies in the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, and household and industrial goods industries. ProMach brands operate across the entire packaging spectrum: filling and capping, flexibles, pharma, product handling, labeling and coding, and end of line. ProMach also provides Performance Services, including integrated solutions, design/build, engineering services, and productivity software to optimize packaging line design and deliver maximum uptime.

ProMach designs, manufactures, integrates, and supports the most sophisticated and advanced packaging solutions in the global marketplace. Its diverse customer base, from Fortune 500 companies to smaller, privately held businesses worldwide, depends on reliable, flexible, technologically advanced equipment and integrated solutions. ProMach is headquartered near Cincinnati, Ohio, with manufacturing facilities and offices throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Europe, United Arab Emirates, and China. For more information about ProMach, visit .

