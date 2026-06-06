Kraken Enables Spacex IPO Access Through Xstocks

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Kraken is broadening access to SpaceX's upcoming IPO by enabling participation through its tokenized equities platform, xStocks. The exchange announced that SpaceX will be the first public offering available via IPO Access, a feature that lets eligible users acquire tokenized shares before the actual market open.

Under the program, investors can apply for IPO access through the Kraken mobile app. The offering is not accessible via Kraken Pro or the desktop platform, and eligibility is limited by region and regulatory constraints. Kraken notes that IPO Access is available across the European Economic Area and more than 110 international markets, but participation is unavailable in the United States, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom due to local rules.

Investors who receive an allocation will be issued SPCXx, a tokenized representation of SpaceX equity that is backed 1:1 by the underlying shares. The tokens are tradable 24/7 on Kraken and other participating xStocks platforms, enabling around-the-clock liquidity for a portion of the traditional equity lifecycle.

Kraken's move underscores a broader push to bridge crypto infrastructure with traditional capital markets, offering a familiar stock-like instrument in a programmable, on-chain format. The company has previously highlighted that tokenized equities can give a wider audience access to high-profile listings and provide new trading modalities that operate beyond regular stock market hours.

In related context, prior coverage has highlighted that xStocks has already seen significant on-chain activity, with volumes and wallet activity illustrating growing interest in tokenized equities. This latest SpaceX IPO access case adds another high-profile asset to the roster of tokenized offerings on crypto-native platforms.

SpaceX targets a historic IPO debut

SpaceX is widely expected to begin public trading on June 12, marking a milestone for a privately held company that has grown into a major force in aerospace and satellite communications. Bloomberg, citing demand dynamics around the offering, reports that demand has already outstripped the number of shares available, with SpaceX seeking roughly $75 billion in proceeds and a valuation of at least $1.8 trillion. If reached, that would position SpaceX's IPO as the largest ever, surpassing the previous record set by Saudi Aramco in 2019.

The growth story driving SpaceX's valuation remains closely tied to Starlink, its satellite internet business, which has become a meaningful revenue stream and profitability driver for the company. At the same time, SpaceX's launch and exploration ventures are capital-intensive and continue to entail substantial costs, raising questions about how early investors will appraise the business in a public market setting.

News of the anticipated mega-IPO has drawn attention to how investors value private companies as they transition to public markets, and how tokenized representations might influence price discovery, liquidity, and access. The SpaceX filing and the ensuing market reaction will be watched closely by practitioners and policymakers alike as they assess the implications for tokenized equity formats and cross-border trading.

For readers tracking the broader space, SpaceX's on-chain disclosures and asset mix have already been a focal point of discussions about crypto-enabled capital markets. The trajectory of this IPO, and the way tokenized instruments perform in the weeks after listing, could shape how exchanges approach future cross-asset tokenization and whether similar models gain traction among other high-profile offerings.

Source: Kraken

Related: Kraken's xStocks tops $25B in tokenized-equities volume with thousands on-chain holders

What tokenized equity means for crypto markets

The SpaceX IPO through xStocks illustrates a notable convergence: established public offerings can be mirrored as on-chain tokens that are tradable around the clock. For traders and investors, the arrangement potentially unlocks new avenues for liquidity, hedging strategies, and exposure to marquee names without traditional stock-market hours constraints. For issuers, tokenized access expands the potential investor base beyond geographic and logistical boundaries that often constrain classic IPOs.

From a risk-management perspective, tokenized equities introduce considerations around custody, settlement, and regulatory alignment across jurisdictions. While the SPCXx token is anchored 1:1 to SpaceX shares, the on-chain environment introduces new layers of operational risk and governance that market participants will watch closely as more companies explore tokenized offerings. The ongoing regulatory dialogue around tokenized assets will also influence how quickly and broadly these products scale in traditional markets.

For investors, the SpaceX case offers a practical glimpse into how crypto-native platforms are integrating with real-world capital markets. The use of a tokenized instrument tied to a well-known private company as it transitions to the public market could serve as a blueprint for future tie-ins between crypto infrastructure and mainstream equity markets. As with any IPO, due diligence remains essential: investors should assess not only the company's business trajectory but also how much bandwidth tokenized formats have to deliver reliable, timely access to allocations and post-listing trading liquidity.

As the IPO unfolds and more details emerge about allocations, pricing, and secondary-market activity for SPCXx, market participants will be weighing how tokenized formats compare with traditional post-IPO liquidity and whether the added accessibility translates into meaningful long-term value capture for investors.

Investors should monitor the next steps for SpaceX's public debut, including allocation outcomes and how the tokenized structure performs in live trading. The evolving regulatory framework around tokenized assets will likewise shape how quickly such offerings expand and how broadly they are accepted by retail and institutional participants alike.

What remains uncertain is how pricing will align between the on-chain representation and the actual SpaceX equity on public markets, once trading begins. If demand remains robust and the tokenized vehicle gains deeper adoption, SpaceX's IPO could become a defining moment for tokenized equity infrastructure and the broader integration of crypto platforms with traditional capital markets.

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