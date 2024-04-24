(MENAFN- Baystreet) TSX Benefits from Positive Performance in All Sectors

Futures Flat Wednesday OceanaGold, First Quantum in Focus Futures for Canada's main stock index were subdued on Wednesday as declines in gold and oil prices were offset by optimistic investor sentiment in the United States.The TSX Composite popped 131.85 points to close Tuesday at 22,003.81.June futures were flat Wednesday.The Canadian dollar sank 0.14 cents to 73.06 cents U.S.In corporate news, miner OceanaGold Corp said on Wednesday it will raise 6.08 billion pesos ($106 million) through an initial public offering (IPO) of its Philippine unit.First Quantum Minerals said on Tuesday that it has cut its debt by $1.14 billion in the first quarter.The economic board consists Wednesday of retail trade for February, which decreased 0.1% to $66.7 billion, and the new housing price index was flat on a monthly basis during March, compared to a gain of 0.1% the month before. The index sank 0.4% last month on an annual basis, identical to March last year.All data in Canada is on the radar after Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem's hinted in early April that the central bank would be open to a June cut if a cooling trend in inflation was sustained.ON BAYSTREETThe TSX Venture Exchange hiked 8.77 points, or 1.6%, Tuesday to 574.83.ON WALLSTREETS&P 500 futures were little changed Wednesday morning as investors parsed the latest financial releases from corporate America.Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials retreated two points to 38,724.Futures for the broader index gained 14.25 points, or 0.3%, to 5,120.75.Futures for the NASDAQ Composite leaped 128.5 points, or 0.7%, to 17,735.Tesla climbed more than 12% in premarket trading after the company announced a renewed push into“more affordable” electric vehicle models. But the megacap tech name and retail investor favorite missed expectations on both lines in the latest quarter.Visa advanced 2% and Texas Instruments jumped more than 6%, on the back of stronger-than-expected reports.Those are the latest in a solid earnings season so far, with more than one out of every five S&P 500-listed firms reporting as of Tuesday evening. Of those that have already posted results, more than three out of every four have exceeded Wall Street expectations.In Japan, the Nikkei 225 hiked 2.4% Wednesday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng leaped 2.2%.Oil prices dumped 32 cents to $83.04 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices dulled $14.30 to $2,314.20 U.S. an ounce.

