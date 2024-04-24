Red Alert Issued For Severe Heatwave Till 28 April Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls Phase 2 | See IMD Full Forecast

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted that severe heat wave conditions will continue over East and south Peninsular India during next five days. Red alert for severe heatwave has been issued in West Bengal till 26 April. Orange alert for heatwave has been issued for Odisha, Bihar, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema till 28 April.

The weather department has issued yellow alert for heatwave in Jharkhand, Telangana, Coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Konkan till 28 April alert for rainfall has also been issued for rainfall in Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 26 April, Himachal Pradesh during 26th –28 April, Punjab on 26 and 27 April, Haryana on 27 April, South Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha on 24 April Heatwave Prediction-Heat Wave to severe heat wave conditions very likely to prevail in some places over coastal Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Interior Karnataka during next 5 days.-Heat wave conditions to prevail over Bihar, Jharkhand, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, during next 5 days; Coastal Karnataka during 24 – 26 April, over Tamil Nadu on 24 and 25 April-Similar conditions will prevail over East Uttar Pradesh during 25 – 28 April, over West Uttar Pradesh during 26-28 April, over Konkan on 27 and 28 April,-Hot and humid weather very likely to prevail over Tripura, Kerala, Mahe, Coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu during 24 – 28 April-Hot and humid weather will also prevail over Assam, Meghalaya during 24 – 27 April, over Konkan, Goa during 24 -26 April, south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on 24 and 25 April-IMD predicted rise by 2-3°C in maximum temperatures over central and East India during next 4-5 days-IMD has warned there will be no significant change in maximum temperatures over Maharashtra during next 24 hours and rise gradually by 3-4°C thereafter Rainfall Prediction

-Rainfall or snowfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning very likely over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand on 24-Moderate rainfall or snowfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning very likely over the same region during 26-28 April, 2024 with possibility of hailstorm over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad on 26 April, Himachal Pradesh during 26 –28 April-Heavy rainfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 27 and 28 April-Rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds predicted(30-40 kmph) very likely over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi on 26 and 27 April, over Rajasthan on 26 April-Similar conditions will prevail over West Uttar Pradesh on 26 April, over East Uttar Pradesh on 27 April-Hailstorm very likely over Punjab on 26 and 27 April, over Haryana on 27th April, 2024-Rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning, gusty winds (30-50 kmph) very likely over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh during 24 – 27 April-Hailstorm very likely over South Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha on 24 April-Rainfall accompanied with isolated thunderstorm, lightning very likely over Kerala, Mahe on 24 and 25 April, over Interior Karnataka, Telangana on 24 April

