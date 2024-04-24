Amir Thanks Nepal President, Affirms Development Of Relations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani underlined that the discussions with President of Nepal HE Ram Chandra Poudel, and Prime Minister HE Pushpa Kamal Dahal, addressed the development of economic relations and bolstering them with a variety of partnerships that elevate the bilateral cooperation to the desired level.

HH the Amir expressed thanks and appreciation for the warm reception during his first visit to Nepal.

"All thanks and appreciation to Nepal, its leaders and people for the hospitality during my first visit to this friendly country, which allowed me to learn about part of its ancient history, and to discuss with President Ram Chandra Poudel, and Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal the development of our economic relations and bolstering them with a variety of partnerships that elevate the bilateral cooperation to the desired level," HH the Amir said on his official "X" account.