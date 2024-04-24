QEWC Posts Net Profit Of Qr318m In Q1

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Under the chairmanship of H E Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs, on 23rd April 2024, the Board of Directors (“BOD”) of QEWC approved the financial results for the first quarter ended on 31st March 2024. QEWC reported revenue of QR687m compared to QR658m during the same period in 2023. Operating profits amounted to QR295m compared to QR339m in March 2023. This performance generated a net profit (attributable to the equity holders of the company) of QR318m compared to the QR401m (EPS: QR0.36) during 2023.