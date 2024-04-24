Minister Of State Meets Ambassador Of Kuwait

Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met Ambassador of Kuwait to Qatar H E Khaled Badr Al Mutairi yesterday. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation and relations between the two countries as well as the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

