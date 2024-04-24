Amir's Visit A Testimony To Strength Of Bilateral Relations: Nepal Prime Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kathmandu: Prime Minister of Nepal H E Pushpa Kamal Dahal (pictured) affirmed that the visit by Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to his country is a testimony to the strength and friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries.

This visit will broaden relations between Doha and Kathmandu and lead them to new horizons, he added, describing the Amir's visit as“historic.”

In an interview with QNA, Dahal expressed his firm belief that the visit will elevate the relations between the two countries to a new height, adding:“We are equally hopeful that several agreements will be signed during this visit. Furthermore, in-depth discussions on important areas of bilateral cooperation will also be pivotal in enhancing our cooperation in various areas.”

He expressed his confidence that Amir's visit will herald a new beginning for friendship and that it will set another milestone in the diplomatic relations between the two countries. Prime Minister of Nepal stressed the importance of enhancing cooperation between the two countries in areas including health, education, infrastructure development, and economic empowerment.

He hailed the level of development that Qatar is witnessing at various levels, as it represents an exemplary experience, adding,“We are impressed to see Qatar's phenomenal development.”

Nepal looks forward to learning from Qatar's experience in this regard, especially since it aspires to achieve better development indicators within a short period of time, he added.

“It is my understanding that we have many avenues in which we can collaborate and learn from each other's development efforts,” Dahal said, adding,“We can forge pragmatic collaboration for developing partnership for assisting in bridging the gap in the developmental processes.” He pointed out the importance of future cooperation and collaboration between the two countries in regional and multilateral forums to serve the general interest of humanity, including unifying efforts to confront climate change.