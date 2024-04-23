BJP Leader Urges Pahari's To Vote For Mehbooba

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In a fresh development, former minister and senior BJP leader, Syed Mushtaq Bukhari on Tuesday urged members of Pahari community to vote for Mehbooba Mufti in the ongoing Lok Sabha election.
The Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary seat is going for polls on May 7 and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti is among several political leaders who are fighting elections from there.ADVERTISEMENT
“We are very thankful to BJP for granting reservation to Pahari's. The Narendra Modi led government shaped our future and our 30 years of struggle paid off,” Bukhari told media persons.
However, he cautioned members of Pahari community to remain vigilant from nefarious designs of those who used Pahari community for their political gains, and appealed to them to vote for PDP President Mehbooba Mufti who is contesting from Anantnag-Rajouri seat.
“I think it is better to vote for Mehbooba Mufti as she is the only political leader who speaks for the Pahari community,” Bukhari said. Read Also Mehbooba Relies On Roadshows In Attempt To Regain Lost Ground Election and Advocacy
Pertinently, Syed Mushtaq Bukhari joined BJP two months ago at New Delhi party headquarters in presence of senior leaders.
