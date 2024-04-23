Economics Live: China's Great Transition And What It Means For Metals Demand

(MENAFN- ING)

China's economy is undergoing a major transition towards“high-quality growth”, with a focus on unlocking“new productive forces”, including clean energy and high-tech manufacturing. In this live webinar, we'll discuss the current headwinds facing China's economy as well as the major trends shaping its long-term growth potential.

We'll ask what it all means for metals demand and what the main opportunities are for investors. Click here to register

Information

Date and time

Monday 29 April, 09:00 BST/ 10:00 CEST/ 16:00 HKT

Speakers Include

Ewa Manthey, Commodities Strategist

Lynn Song, Chief Economist, Greater China

Rebecca Byrne, Senior Editor/Supervisory Analyst

Details

The webinar will last for 40 minutes, including a Q&A session at the end. Microsoft Team details will be sent upon registration.

We look forward to seeing you on 29 April!

Note: Members of the press/media are invited to join this virtual event.