Jordanian Officials: Kuwait, Amman Share Solid Bonds, United Over Regional Issues

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Abdullah Al-Marshid

AMMAN, April 23 (KUNA) -- Speaker of the House of Nobels Parliament, Faisal Al-Fayez and speaker of the House of Representative in Jordan, Ahmad Al-Safadi both stressed the importance of the visit of His Highness the Emir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to Jordan.

In a statement to KUNA, the two speakers stressed the depth of the historical relations between the two countries and Jordan's keenness to strengthen bilateral relations with Kuwait in various fields for the interest of the two nations.

Speaker Faisal Al-Fayez said in a statement to KUNA that the visit of His Highness the Amir to Jordan comes within the framework of joint Arab action between Kuwait and Jordan to enhance bilateral relations, reaffirm their solidity, expand cooperation and discuss various regional issues and unify positions regarding those issues.

Al-Fayez said that Kuwaiti-Jordanian relations constitute a model in joint Arab action and that there was constant communication and coordination between His Highness the Amir and King Abdullah II to strengthen bilateral relations and discussing various regional issues and everything that would serve the causes of Arab nations and end the Israeli aggression against Palestine.

He stressed Jordan's keenness to strengthen bilateral relations with Kuwait in various fields, noting that the significant development witnessed in enhancing the relations were due to the directives of the leaderships.

Al-Fayez applauded the state of security and stability Kuwait enjoyed and the great development it is witnessing in various fields thanks to the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir and his keenness on the security and stability of his homeland.

He also praised Kuwait's positions towards Jordan and expressed his gratitude to His Highness the Amir and the Kuwaiti people for the constant support and assistance to Jordan in confronting economic challenges.

Al-Fayez also commended His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and his position towards Arab issues and Arab unity and the return of security and stability to the region.

On his part, Speaker of the House of Representative, Ahmad Al-Safadi said that the Kuwaiti-Jordanian relationship constitutes a model in the strong relations built on trust, respect and coordination at the highest levels.

He pointed out that Kuwait and Jordan have common destiny, close cooperation, and enjoy leaderships who prioritize their nations' issues and interests above everything, he said that Kuwait and Jordan hold common positions and visions of what the Arab stance should be towards the Palestinian issue, by adhering to the two-state solution.

Speaker Al-Safadi stressed that Kuwait and Jordan are blessed with wise leaderships whose concern is always to achieve security and peace for their people and bridge the gap between the Arab nations.

Al-Safadi stressed the importance of the positions of the leadership of both countries and stressing that Kuwait and Amman firmly believe in the strength of the Arab nations and their ability to face all challenges.

He stated that Jordan highly appreciates Kuwait for its continuous support for Jordan, stressing the unity of destiny and future of Kuwait and Jordan. (end) amn