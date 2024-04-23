EuroKids Preschool Inspires Eco-Conscious Generation with Earth Day Celebrations

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, April 23, 2024: EuroKids Preschool, the country's foremost preschool expert, proudly celebrated Earth Day with over 1300+ young learners in a vibrant and educational event across 50+ centres. The celebrations aimed to instill a sense of environmental consciousness in children from an early age and foster a deep appreciation for the planet and its resources while promoting sustainable practices.



Earth Day holds profound significance globally, serving as a reminder of the urgent need for environmental conservation to safeguard the environment for future generations. EuroKids recognizes the pivotal role toddlers play in shaping a sustainable future and the need to equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge to cultivate environmental consciousness from an early age. By immersing the young learners in meaningful activities, EuroKids cultivated a sense of responsibility and empathy towards the environment from the very beginning of their educational journey.



The celebration featured a series of engaging activities designed to educate and inspire. The festivities kicked off with a park clean-up initiative, where toddlers enthusiastically participated in a community-wide effort to beautify a local park while learning about the importance of proper waste management. EuroKids also organized a gardening session, providing toddlers with hands-on experience in nurturing plant life. From digging into the soil to planting seeds or saplings in pots, the children actively contributed to the planet's biodiversity while gaining a deeper understanding of their role in environmental conservation with nature walks. The highlight of the celebration was the sustainable fashion show, where toddlers showcased outfits made from recycled or upcycled materials.



Commenting on the celebration, KVS Seshasai, CEO, Pre-K Division, Lighthouse Learning (EuroKids), remarked, "At EuroKids, we believe in nurturing environmentally-conscious citizens from a young age. Our Earth Day celebration is not just about one day; it's about instilling lifelong values of sustainability and responsibility in our children, empowering them to make a positive impact on the world. By introducing eco-friendly practices and values to young children, we hope to inspire a lifelong commitment to sustainability. We believe that early childhood education is the perfect opportunity to shape young minds and foster a love for nature, which will only grow stronger as they grow older."



Speaking on the successful Earth Day celebration, Meenaxi Chouhan, Centre Head, EuroKids Narsinghpura Jagatpura, Jaipur said, “World Earth Day celebrations at EuroKids offered a wonderful opportunity to instil early environmental awareness and appreciation for nature. Through hands-on activities like planting seeds, nature walks, and creative crafts with recycled materials, toddlers embraced the wonders of nature, igniting a lifelong commitment to sustainability while sparking their curiosity. These initiatives lay the cornerstone for future environmental stewardship by encouraging sustainable practices from a young age”



With over two decades of experience, EuroKids Preschool stands committed to instilling 21st-century skills in young learners. Through such meaningful celebrations and the 7th edition of their mindful curriculum – EUNOIA curriculum, EuroKids continues to empower children to become compassionate and environmentally aware individuals who will strive to protect and preserve our planet for generations to come.







