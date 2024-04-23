Florida contemplates teaching children hazards of Communism

(MENAFN) Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida has signed into law a bill that will require the inclusion of curriculum addressing the "dangers and evils of Communism" in the state's public schools. The legislation, signed on the anniversary of a significant Cold War event, aims to educate students about the history of Communism and its perceived atrocities, both domestically and internationally.



Scheduled to take effect in July, the law mandates that all public schools in Florida incorporate instruction on the history of Communism in an age-appropriate manner, starting from the 2026-2027 school year. The curriculum will cover various aspects of the Communist movement, including events in China, Latin America, and Cuba, highlighting what proponents of the law describe as the increasing threat posed by Communism to the United States and its allies during the 20th century.



The legislation emphasizes the importance of preparing students to resist potential indoctrination by Communist ideologies, particularly during their higher education years.



Governor DeSantis's office has stated that one of the primary goals of the curriculum is to equip students with knowledge about the realities of Communism, thereby preventing them from being swayed by what they term as "Communist apologists" in colleges and universities.



Governor DeSantis has been vocal in his support for the new law, asserting that Florida will not allow its students to remain ignorant about the dangers posed by Communism. Instead, the state aims to ensure that students are provided with accurate information about the history and consequences of Communist regimes.



State Education Commissioner Manny Diaz has indicated that the curriculum on Communism will be integrated throughout all grade levels, from kindergarten to twelfth grade. This comprehensive approach underscores the significance attached to educating students about the ideological and historical aspects of Communism from an early age.



The enactment of this law reflects broader debates within the United States about how history and political ideologies should be taught in schools. While supporters argue that such curriculum is necessary to educate students about the dangers of totalitarian regimes, critics raise concerns about the potential politicization of education and the framing of historical events. As Florida moves forward with implementing this curriculum, its impact on students' understanding of Communism and its implications for broader educational policies will be closely watched.

