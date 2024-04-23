Xi declares great army overhaul

(MENAFN) In a significant move aimed at modernizing China's military capabilities, Chinese leader Xi Jinping has unveiled a comprehensive restructuring plan, including the creation of a new Army Information Support Force tasked with addressing hybrid warfare challenges. The announcement was made during a ceremony in Beijing, where Xi emphasized the imperative of prioritizing military development in the contemporary era and enhancing capabilities through reform, scientific innovation, and talent acquisition.



Describing the newly established branch as a "strategic force," Xi emphasized its pivotal role in providing essential support for coordinating and utilizing information system networks. He underscored the significance of this force in advancing the Chinese military's effectiveness and competitiveness in modern warfare scenarios. General Bi Yi has been appointed as the commander of the Army Information Support Force, with General Li Wei assuming the role of political commissar, responsible for administrative duties and political education within the force.



Xi highlighted the importance of maintaining an information-led approach, emphasizing the need for seamless information connectivity, integration of resources, and enhanced information security measures. The reforms also saw the dissolution of the Strategic Support Force, established in 2015 to bolster China's capabilities in space, cyber, political, and electronic warfare, particularly in informationized conflicts.



Commenting on the restructuring, Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian outlined the organizational changes, stating that China's military now comprises four services – the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Rocket Force – alongside four arms, namely the Aerospace Force, Cyberspace Force, Information Support Force, and Joint Logistics Support Force.



The introduction of the Army Information Support Force reflects China's strategic emphasis on leveraging information technology and network-centric warfare capabilities to enhance its military effectiveness. By adapting to evolving threats and challenges in the modern battlefield, China aims to strengthen its overall national defense posture and safeguard its interests in an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape.



As China continues to modernize its armed forces and assert its influence on the global stage, the restructuring of its military apparatus underscores the country's commitment to maintaining military parity and strategic resilience. The establishment of the Army Information Support Force represents a significant step forward in China's quest for comprehensive military modernization and adaptation to contemporary security dynamics.

