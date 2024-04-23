Saudi Airports Host Over 12.5M Passengers During Ramadan And Eid Holidays

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Riyadh:

Saudi Arabia's aviation sector has achieved a significant milestone during the month of Ramadan until the ninth of Shawwal 1445 AH, as reported by the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA).



Over 12.5 million domestic and international travelers passed through the Kingdom's airports, marking an 18% increase in both flights and passenger numbers compared to the same period last year. This surge in air travel reflects a high level of efficiency and operational coordination among government and private entities, resonating with the commitment to service excellence.

Throughout this period, more than 86,000 domestic and international flights were operated across Saudi Arabia by 100 airlines, encompassing both scheduled and non-scheduled services.



King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah led the tally with over 5.38 million passengers, making it the busiest airport in the Kingdom. It was closely followed by King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which served around 3.23 million passengers.



Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah and other airports across the Kingdom collectively managed to accommodate approximately 2.85 million passengers.

Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej, President of GACA, highlighted the unwavering support from Saudi Arabia's leadership as a cornerstone for these achievements. He pointed out the aviation sector's crucial role in spurring economic growth, contributing to sustainable development, and achieving the ambitious goals outlined in Saudi Vision 2030.



Al-Duailej also emphasized the sector's significant strides towards enhancing its global standing and its contribution to economic and social development.

The national aviation strategy is set to propel Saudi Arabia into a leading position within the Middle East and globally by doubling its capacity by 2030. This vision aligns with broader objectives to advance the air transport system, thereby fostering remarkable progress across various sectors.

This period of increased travel activity not only underscores the efficiency and readiness of Saudi Arabia's airports but also highlights the strategic importance of the aviation sector in realizing broader national development goals. With ongoing support and strategic planning, the Kingdom is well on its way to achieving a prominent position in global aviation, contributing significantly to its socio-economic landscape.

