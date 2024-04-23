Media reports Israel attacking Iran

(MENAFN) Reports from multiple news outlets indicate that Israel conducted a series of airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of Friday, following Iran's recent drone and missile attacks on Israel. The strikes reportedly resulted in several explosions heard around 4 am local time in the skies over the central city of Isfahan, as reported by Iranian news agency Mehr.



According to IRNA news agency, air defenses were activated in various parts of Iran in response to the Israeli strikes. Israel was also said to have targeted military airfields and a radar site in Syria and Iraq. Hossein Dalirian, a spokesman for Iran’s civilian space program, mentioned on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that multiple drones were shot down over Isfahan, with Iranian TV later confirming the destruction of three drones over the city.



Al Jazeera reported that Iran suspended flights at several airports, including Tehran and Isfahan, in the aftermath of the airstrikes. However, CNN cited an unnamed United States official who stated that nuclear sites were not targeted in the strikes.



The Israeli army declined to comment on the reports of strikes in Iran and Syria when approached by AFP. Similarly, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office did not confirm Israel's responsibility for the explosions in Isfahan when asked by the Times of Israel.



The Syrian Defense Ministry confirmed the Israeli strike, stating that it occurred around 3 am local time and targeted air defense installations in the southern part of the country. The ministry acknowledged "material damage" resulting from the attack but did not provide further details.

