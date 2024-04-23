America, Britin sanction Iran due to attacks on Israel

(MENAFN) In response to Iran's recent strike on Israel, both the United States and the United Kingdom have imposed sanctions on Iranian military officials and entities involved in various industries, including steel, automotive, and drone manufacturing. The strike, which Iran claimed was retaliation for the bombing of its consulate in Damascus, has been denounced by Western powers as destabilizing.



British Foreign Secretary David Cameron announced the sanctions during a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Capri, Italy, emphasizing the condemnation of Iran's attack on Israel.



Likewise, United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen issued a statement reaffirming the condemnation and outlining measures to disrupt Iran's activities.



The United Kingdom sanctions target seven individuals and six entities allegedly facilitating Iran's destabilizing regional activities, including the attack on Israel. London has already imposed numerous sanctions on Tehran, including comprehensive measures against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).



Meanwhile, the United States Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has designated 16 individuals and two entities for their involvement in Iran's activities, including the manufacturer responsible for engines used in the drones deployed in the recent strike.



These sanctions entail freezing any assets held by the designated individuals or entities within British jurisdiction and imposing travel bans. The measures reflect a concerted effort by Western nations to deter Iran's behavior and address regional instability.

