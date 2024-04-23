Documents In Commercial & Economic Sector To Be Inked During Kyrgyz President's Visit To Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Qabil Ashirov

Within the framework of the state visit of Kyrgyzstan PresidentSadyr Japarov to Azerbaijan on April 24-25, it is planned to sign ajoint declaration and a number of agreements aimed at deepeningcooperation in commercial-economic, cultural and humanitarianfields, Azernews reports, citing MuratbekAzimbakiyev, head of the foreign policy department of the KyrgyzPresidential Administration, as saying to Kyrgyz mass media.

"As part of the visit, Sadir Japarov will hold bilateral talkswith the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev. They will discusscurrent issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as wellas prospects for future development and establishment of effectiveinteraction," he noted.

In addition, a meeting of the Interstate Council is planned.

S. Japarov will participate in the foundation-laying ceremony ofthe secondary school in Khidirli village of Agdam.