Editor-In-Chief Meets UK Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Editor-in-Chief of The Peninsula Dr. Khalid Mubarak Al-Shafi received Ambassador of United Kingdom to Qatar, H E Neerav Patel, at the newspaper's office yesterday. The Ambassador was briefed about the evolution of the newspaper over the past two decades, its mission and vision in addition to the role of its website. Moreover, the envoy and the Editor-in-Chief discussed cooperation between the embassy and the newspaper in promoting the interest of the people of the two countries.