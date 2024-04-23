India's Gita Sabharwal Appointed UN Resident Coordinator In Indonesia

(MENAFN- IANS) United Nations, April 23 (IANS) India's Gita Sabharwal has been appointed as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Indonesia, with the host Government's approval.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed Sabharwal to the post on Monday.

Sabharwal has 30 years of experience in development supporting climate transition, sustainable peace, governance and social policy, while leveraging digital technology and data to accelerate the Sustainable Development Goals.

She has also served as UN Resident Coordinator in Thailand and as Peacebuilding and Development Adviser for the UN in Sri Lanka.

Before joining the UN, Sabharwal was The Asia Foundation's Deputy Country Representative for the Maldives and Sri Lanka and has held positions as the Poverty and Policy Adviser for the UK's Department for International Development in India and Vietnam.