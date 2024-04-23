PM Modi Extends Wishes On Hanuman Jayanti, Highlights Importance Of Lord Hanuman In Ramayana

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday conveyed his warm regards to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

Taking to his official social media handle X (formerly Twitter), he shared: "I extend my best wishes to all the people across the country on Hanuman Jayanti. Pavanputra's dedication will always remain an inspiration for all Ram bhakts. I wish that with his blessings, the resolution of a Viksit Bharat gets new energy. Jai Bajrangbali!"

In a video compilation dedicated to Lord Hanuman, Prime Minister Modi emphasised the profound significance of Hanuman in the Hindu epic, Ramayana.

He underlined that without the presence of Lord Hanuman, the story of Lord Ram and the Ramayana would not have been complete.

The Prime Minister also highlighted Hanuman's humility, as he (Hanuman) always credited his achievements and success to Lord Ram rather than himself.

Hanuman Jayanti witnessed enthusiastic celebrations nationwide, with devotees thronging temples to seek blessings from Lord Hanuman.

The day was marked by fervent prayers, devotional songs, and festive gatherings, spreading joy and happiness.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to commence his election campaign in Tonk-Sawai Madhopur on Tuesday.