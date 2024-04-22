National Guardsmen Destroy Five Tanks, 40 Artillery Systems, 85 Dugouts In Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) National Guard units over the past week have destroyed five Russian tanks, 20 armored fighting vehicles, 40 artillery systems, and 85 dugouts.

That's according to the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko , who delivered the stats on Telegram, reports Ukrinform.

During the past week, the guardsmen destroyed five tanks, 20 armored fighting vehicles, 40 artillery systems, 32 vehicles, a multiple rocket launcher, seven ammunition depots, and 85 enemy dugouts.

"We continue to eliminate the enemy. Confidently and ruthlessly. And we will not stop until we liberate every inch of our land," Klymenko emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's estimated total combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to April 22, 2024, amounted to 460,260, including 730 in the past day alone.