Amir, President Of The Philippines Hold Official Talks

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and HE President of the friendly Republic of the Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr. held a session of official talks at the Malacanang Palace in Manila on Monday.

At the outset of the session, HE the President of the Philippines welcomed HH the Amir and the accompanying delegation, stressing the significance of HH the Amir's first visit to the Philippines and its role in bolstering the bilateral relations and broadening their horizons.

HE the President of the Philippines said the two countries share a 43-year friendship, praising the talks with HH the Amir today, which covered all areas and ways of promoting them between the two friendly countries.

For his part, HH the Amir expressed pleasure at visiting the Republic of the Philippines, at the invitation of HE the Philippine President, praising the warm reception and hospitality accorded to His Highness and the accompanying delegation.

HH the Amir highlighted the distinguished relations between the two friendly countries, noting that the talks with HE the President of the Philippines will contribute to promoting and developing the cooperation between the two friendly countries in various fields and at all levels, through increased coordination and communication between businessmen and the joint committees concerned with trade and economic cooperation, in order to fulfill the aspirations of both friendly peoples for the desired integration in all areas.

HH the Amir praised the Filipino community in the State of Qatar and its effective contribution to the development process in the country.

During the session, the two sides discussed aspects of cooperation between the two friendly countries and ways of promoting and developing them, in addition to the most prominent regional and international issues of common concern.

The session was attended by HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, HE Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al-Thani, HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, and a number of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir.

On the Philippine side, the session was attended by HE Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo, HE Executive Secretary of the President of the Philippines Lucas Bersamin, HE Secretary of Trade Alfredo Pascual, HE Secretary of Tourism Maria Esperanza Christina Frasco, HE Secretary of Environment and Natural Resources Maria Antonio Yulo Loyzaga, HE Secretary of Energy Raphael Perpetuo Lotilla, HE Secretary of Presidential Communications Cheloy Garafil, and high-ranking officials.

HH the Amir and HE the President of the Philippines held earlier a bilateral meeting, and discussed a host of issues of common concern.

HE the President of the Philippines hosted a luncheon banquet in honor of HH the Amir and the accompanying delegation.

HH the Amir was accorded an official reception ceremony upon arrival at the presidential palace earlier. (QNA)

