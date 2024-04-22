Lara Dutta: As I Grow Older, I'm Breaking Free From The Idea Of Being Glamorous

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Actress and former Miss Universe Lara Dutta, who is gearing up for her upcoming web series 'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond', has shared that with age, she is shedding the notion of being glamorous.

Instead, she aims to focus on roles that make a lasting impression on the audience.

The actress expressed her desire to explore the psychological crime genre, stating that she would readily portray a negative character without hesitation.

Elaborating on the same, Lara said: "As I grow older, I'm breaking free from the idea of being glamorous or just seen as a pageant winner. Instead, I'm finally delving into the kind of work I've desired for a while. It's important to recognise the women who came before us, making space for us to succeed. Nowadays, women are leading the way in all sorts of roles, from making movies to writing scripts."

Thae actress said: "I feel lucky to be part of an industry that's changing for the better. Personally, I'm interested in exploring the psychological crime genre, even if it means playing a negative character. It's an exciting direction for me, and I would love to do a slightly darker role on screen."

'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond' will be available on JioCinema starting April 25.