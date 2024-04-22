UP Minister Sanjay Nishad Attacked, Accuses SP Supporters

(MENAFN- IANS) Sant Kabir Nagar, April 22 (IANS) Nishad Party president and Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Nishad was attacked by unidentified persons when he had gone to attend a wedding function.

The incident happened late on Sunday night. The minister said that his supporters were also attacked by the assailants.

Superintendent of Police Satyajit Gupta, who arrived at the wedding venue after receiving the information, took the complaint from the minister and assured him that action would be taken in the matter.

Sanjay Nishad, meanwhile, has held Samajwadi Party responsible for the attack on him.

The incident took place in Mohammadpur Kathar village in the Kotwali area of the city.

According to the minister, he had gone to attend a wedding ceremony last night where some people met his son, MP Praveen Nishad, and used abusive language about the party.

“They became aggressive when we objected and beat me and my supporters. I have suffered injuries,” he said. The police said that they were scanning the video footage of the wedding to identify the attackers.