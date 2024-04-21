Palestinian Woman Killed By Zionist Army Near Military Checkpoint In West Bank

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RAMALLAH, Apr 22 (NNN-WAFA) – A Palestinian woman was killed by the Zionist army gunfire, near a military checkpoint in the West Bank, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement yesterday.

Palestinian security sources reported that, the Israeli occupation army, fired at Labiba Faza Sidqi Ghannam, a 43-year-old woman from the city of Tubas, at the Hamra checkpoint, in the Jordan Valley, prevented ambulance crews from reaching her, and closed the military checkpoint in both directions.

Meanwhile, Israeli public radio reported that, Ghannam allegedly attempted to stab the soldiers at the checkpoint, while causing no casualties.

The incident brings the death toll of Palestinians from Israeli regime's gunfire in the West Bank over the past 24 hours to 16.

The West Bank has been witnessing escalating tensions marked by armed confrontations between Israeli troops and Palestinians in various cities, villages, and camps, since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict in the Gaza Strip on Oct 7, last year.

Since then, the Israeli regime has killed more than 480 Palestinians, through airstrikes and gunfire, in various parts of the West Bank and East Jerusalem, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.– NNN-WAFA

