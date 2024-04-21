Omani HE Delegation Visits UJ, Checks On Its Achievements

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 21 (Petra) -- Acting President of the University of Jordan (UJ), Ashraf Abu Karaky, on Sunday received a delegation from the Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation in the Sultanate of Oman.The meeting covered a set of academic issues and discussed the importance of increasing the potential opportunities for cooperation between the two parties, welcoming more Omani students to the UJ.For his part, UJ Vice President for Global Rankings and International Accreditation, Faleh Sawair, said that the UJ includes 1500 faculty members, 25 colleges, 18 centers, two deanships and 4 student dormitories, and students from 130 different nationalities.He pointed out that UJ has recently achieved significant progress in the QS global rankings and topped the Arab world in a number of disciplines, and ranked among the top 200 universities in the world in 9 disciplines, and 300 universities in 14 disciplines.Sawair also explained the UJ's position in global rankings, as it was ranked in the Shanghai Global Rankings last year as one of the best 701-800 universities in the world, as the only one locally and one of 19 Arab universities, and entered the list of the 500 best universities in the QS Global Rankings for 2024: First locally and 498 globally, a ranking that measures multiple aspects of graduate employability and sustainability (in which Jordan ranked 372nd globally, eighth in the Arab world, and first locally).He highlighted the colleges and programs that have international accreditations, which amounted to 11 out of 19 colleges and 48 accredited international programs, noting that scientific research is published in peer-reviewed scientific journals, in addition to practical citations in international journals, which indicates that scientific publishing is increasing compared to previous years.Sawair added that the UJ has 102 bachelor's programs, 120 master's programs, 39 doctoral programs, and 22 higher specialization programs in medicine and dentistry.For their part, the delegation discussed issues related to the study of Omani students in various programs and degrees at the UJ.There are approximately 72 students from the Sultanate of Oman currently studying at the University of Jordan, most of whom belong to the faculties of sports science, art and design, and educational sciences, and the number of Omani student graduates in the last 10 years has reached 121 students.