King, UK PM Discuss Current Developments In Phone Call

Amman, April 21 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II received a phone call on Sunday from British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, which covered current developments.According to a royal court statement, during the call, His Majesty warned against further escalation in the region, which threatens international peace and security.The King reiterated his call on the international community to step up efforts to reach an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, in order to mitigate the humanitarian catastrophe in the Strip, warning of the serious consequences of the Israeli ground offensive on Rafah.His Majesty stressed the need to protect civilians in Gaza and intensify efforts to deliver humanitarian aid, while also noting the importance of maintaining support for UNRWA to enable it to provide humanitarian services in accordance with its UN mandate.