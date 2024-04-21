Germany: Brandenburg Gate Hosts 4,000 For 'Smoke-In' Celebrating Cannabis Legalization In Berlin (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Berlin's Brandenburg Gate on Saturday witnessed a gathering of around 4,000 individuals, marking a unique "Smoke-In" event to commemorate Germany's recent legalization of cannabis. The iconic landmark served as a backdrop for concert performances and speeches by activists, as attendees celebrated their newfound freedom to partake in cannabis consumption.

Amidst the festivities, participants expressed their support for the decriminalization of cannabis, holding signs highlighting its use over alcohol. Speakers praised the shift away from prohibition, highlighting the societal benefits of embracing cannabis legalization.

However, despite the progressive move towards legalization, on Saturday Deutsche Bahn (DB) announced that smoking hashish and cannabis would be banned at train stations across Germany.

This decision comes in response to the legalization, aiming to ensure the safety and well-being of passengers, particularly children and young people.

While the recent legislation permits adults in Germany to possess up to 25 grams of cannabis and cultivate up to three marijuana plants at home, DB's new regulations highlight the complexities surrounding public cannabis consumption. Despite designated smoking areas at train stations, the company aims to comply with legal restrictions on cannabis use in public spaces.

April 20, globally recognized as "4/20," holds significance in cannabis culture, originating from historical anecdotes within the US cannabis community. The date has evolved into an international day of celebration and activism, symbolizing the ongoing push for cannabis legalization and acceptance.