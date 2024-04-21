32Nd Anniversary Of Military Police's Establishment Is Celebrated

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan Defense Ministry's leadership participated in anevent hosted by the Ganja Military Police Unit on the occasion ofthe 32nd anniversary of the Military Police's establishment, Azernews reports.

The Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met withthe military personnel and highlighted that thanks to the attentionand care of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, SupremeCommander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, measuresaimed at further improving the service and social-living conditionsof servicemen continue. The main tasks set to the Azerbaijan Armyby the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces wereemphasized.

The Minister positively assessed the service activities ofmilitary police units, especially in human settlements and troops'deployment areas in the liberated territories, and congratulatedthe personnel and wished them success in their further militaryservice. A group of servicemen who distinguished themselves in theorganization of commandant service and troops' service wasawarded.

Then the Defense Ministry's leadership inspected the recentlycommissioned military facility.

It was reported that the newly built military facility, whichmeets modern standards, has all the conditions for the organizationof service and effective leisure of servicemen.

Colonel General Z.Hasanov also got acquainted with theconditions created in the guardhouse, inspected military autovehicles, gave relevant recommendations on maintaining thetechnical performance of vehicles at a high level, as well as onpaying special attention to their usage and operation in accordancewith the instructions.

Defense Minister gave instructions on the high-qualityorganization of troops' service, garrison guard service, patrolservice, and commandant service in the liberated territories, aswell as set specific tasks for high-ranking officers regarding thecontinuation of other necessary measures.

In the end, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense plantedtrees in the territory of the military unit.

