University Of Doha For Science And Technology Announces Amiri Scholarship Program

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) announced the availability of the Amiri Scholarship program designed to support outstanding students from Qatar and around the globe.

The Amiri Scholarship stands as the most prestigious award designed to support outstanding students from Qatar and around the globe. It aims to enable them to pursue degrees in applied STEM fields of study, thus nurturing creativity and innovation.

The Scholarship offers many benefits to the students including a full tuition fee waiver for a Bachelors degree program, comprehensive health insurance coverage, a monthly stipend, a complete waiver of textbook fees, provision of accommodation and transportation, and visa processing fee coverage for international students. In addition, international students will avail of an annual economy class round-trip ticket.

President of UDST Dr. Salem Al Naemi said: "It is a privilege and an honor for us, as a national university, to be one of the selected universities that offer this esteemed scholarship. Aligned with the Qatar National Vision 2030, UDST is dedicated to offering equal educational opportunities to all students. This effort highlights our commitment to fostering a knowledgeable and innovative workforce, capable of contributing to the future of Qatar and the world at large."

To qualify for the scholarship, candidates must meet a set of criteria, with the key requirements focusing on a high school graduation certificate or equivalent, approved by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, with a minimum average of 90%, successful completion of final year Math, Science (Chemistry/Biology/Physics), and any other program-specific entry requirements with at least a 90% score.

Applicants must be recent high school graduates, either in the same year or the year prior to the scholarship application. Prospective students from government, private, and international schools, both within and outside Qatar, are also eligible to apply. Detailed information about test requirements, the application process, scholarship award maintenance requirements, and more can be found on UDSTs official website .

UDST encouraged all eligible students to seize this unparalleled opportunity to further their education, noting that the deadline for the scholarship applications is May 30, 2024.