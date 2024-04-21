Memphis Park Shooting: 2 Killed, 14 Hurt At A Party With Hundreds Of Attendees

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Eight people were shot including two men who were killed at an unsanctioned public party in a Memphis city park on Saturday night, police said Memphis Police Department initially reported there were 16 people shot but revised the number as the investigation continued, noting in a social media post that the error appeared to have been a result of“several victims being reported multiple times”.Officers responded at 7:19 p.m. to a reported shooting, Chief Cerelyn Davis said during a news conference at the scene men were pronounced dead at the scene and one person was in critical condition, Davis said shooting occurred at a block party in Orange Mound Park, which Davis said included an estimated 200 to 300 attendees but did not appear to have been issued a city permit.“In light of recent events, we stand together to denounce these senseless acts of violence,” Davis said were no immediate arrests reported.

