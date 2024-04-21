US-Bangla Launches Flights To Abu Dhabi From Dhaka, Chattogram

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: The largest private airline of the country US-Bangla Airlines launched flights to Abu Dhabi of the United Arab Emirates on April 19, 2024. This makes Abu Dhabi the third destination of the airline's network in the UAE after Dubai and Sharjah.

The maiden flight of the airline between Bangladesh and Abu Dhabi departed Chattogram Airport at 5:50 pm with 174 passengers. Senior officials of US-Bangla Airlines bid farewell to the passengers while the flight took off.

US-Bangla operates flights to Abu Dhabi from Dhaka every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday as well as from Chattogram every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday at 5:50 pm. The return flight to Dhaka departs every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday as well as to Chattogram every Monday, Thursday and Saturday at 10:00 pm.



The airline operates Boeing 737-800 aircraft on the route.

Besides the aforementioned three destinations in the UAE, US-Bangla also operates flights to Muscat, Doha, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Male, Bangkok, Guangzhou, Kolkata and Chennai.

US-Bangla also operates domestic flights from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Sylhet, Saidpur, Jashore and Rajshahi.

T