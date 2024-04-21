J&K School Headmaster Arrested With Pak-Made Pistol, Chinese Grenades

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, April 21 (IANS) Security forces on Sunday arrested a school headmaster working as an overground worker (OGW) of terrorists with a pistol and grenades in J&K's Poonch district.

Officials said that the security forces, including the Army and police, launched an operation in the Hari Budha area.

“A registered OGW, Qamaruddin, who is a school headmaster, was caught with a foreign-made pistol and grenades in his house," said officials.

The arms and ammunition recovered were intended to be used to disturb the ongoing election in the Poonch area.

“The search is still in progress. Two Chinese grenades and one Pakistan-made pistol were recovered from the OGW,” officials said.

The police have started an investigation in this regard and an FIR has been lodged.

Poonch & Rajouri districts of the Jammu division and Anantnag & Kulgam districts of the Kashmir division form the voting segments of the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency that goes to polls on May 7.