1 Killed, 3 Injured In Mine Blast In Kabul

(MENAFN- IANS) Kabul, April 21 (IANS) One person was killed and three others injured as an explosion rocked western Kabul city, Kabul Police Spokesman Khalid Zadran said.

"A sticky mine targeted a car in Kot-e-Sangi locality of Police District 3 today, killing the driver and injuring three others," local media TOLOnews quoted Zadran as saying on Saturday.

All the victims were civilians, the Spokesman said, adding that police have reached the area and launched an investigation, Xinhua news agency reported.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.