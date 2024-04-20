Sweden's Duplantis Betters Own Pole Vault World Record

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP
Xiamen, China: Sweden's Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis opened his outdoor season in stunning fashion on Saturday as he bettered his own pole vault world record at the Xiamen Diamond League meeting.
Duplantis, the reigning Olympic, two-time world and European champion, cleared 6.24 metres at his first attempt at the Egret Stadium to improve by 1cm his previous best set in Eugene last year.
The US-born 24-year-old entered competition at 5.62m, clearing 5.82 and 6.00m before setting the new world record -- his eighth in the discipline.
American Sam Hendricks finished second with a best of 5.82m, China's Bokai Huang claiming third (5.72).
