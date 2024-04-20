LIVE MATCH: Malaysia Vs Vietnam AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #AFC U23 ASIAN CUP The Peninsula Online



Doha, Qatar: Vietnam aims to secure their spot in the quarter-finals of the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 as they face Malaysia at Khalifa International Stadium at 4pm Doha Time.

Coming off a strong 3-1 victory against Kuwait, Vietnam could advance to the next round with a win against Malaysia, especially if Uzbekistan also defeats Kuwait.

In their opening match, Malaysia found themselves under pressure against Uzbekistan, with their forwards having limited impact. However, head coach Juan Garrido is optimistic and plans a more aggressive approach against Vietnam, hoping to boost Malaysia's chances of progressing in the tournament.

Stay tuned as we bring you match highlights and a glimpse of the football atmosphere at the venue!

⚽⚽⚽

13' Muhammad Abu Khalil (Malaysia U23) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

4' Attempt missed. Fergus Tierney (Malaysia U23) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Match kicks off!