Kerala: Keltron Halts AI Camera Fine Notices Due To Lack Of Funds For Printing Challans

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: Keltron has ceased sending fine notices for motor vehicle violations captured by AI cameras. The decision comes after the government failed to make payments. Instead of postal notices, only e-challans are being issued. Despite detecting violations worth Rs 339 crore, only Rs 62.5 crore has been collected so far.

The government aimed to reduce road traffic violations, collect funds from offenders, and allocate them to the contractor responsible for installing the AI cameras. However, even after 10 months, the camera project remains embroiled in corruption allegations and faces a crisis. Initially, when fines were implemented on June 5, the monthly violation rate was one and a half lakh, which has now surged to four and a half to five lakhs. Keltron was contracted to issue 25 lakh notices per year.

The number of violations surged to 25 lakhs by April. Keltron has submitted a letter to the government requesting Rs 20 per notice, but the government has not responded. Keltron has ceased notifying the Transport Commissioner due to insufficient funds even to purchase paper. Consequently, if a violation is detected and approved by motor vehicle department officials, only an e-challan will be sent to mobile phones. However, there are concerns that fines may not be paid if only a message is sent without a physical notice.

Despite the Motor Vehicle Department's announcement of strict action against non-payment of fines, the initiative has not been effective. Out of the total violations amounting to Rs 339 crore, only Rs 62.5 crore has been collected from violators despite the issuance of notices. With only e-challans being sent in recent weeks, the revenue generated from fines has also decreased. Even if the government decides to pay the outstanding amount, the process of preparing and sending penalty notices remains a significant challenge.