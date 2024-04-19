Veeam Champions Data Freedom For Customers With New Oracle Linux Virtualization Manager Support

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Reflecting growing customer demand to move data between platforms, Veeam extends major virtualization platforms protection with Oracle Linux Virtualization Manager support in Veeam Data Platform, which already includes VMware vSphere, Microsoft Hyper-V, Nutanix AHV, Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift.

DUBAI, UAE– Veeam® Software, the #1 leader by market share in Data Protection and Ransomware Recovery, today announced Veeam Data Platform support for host-based backups of VMs running on Oracle Linux KVM hypervisor. With today's rapidly evolving virtualization and cloud landscapes, organizations are evaluating the best virtualization platforms for their specific business needs. In response, Veeam is expanding its support for platforms which provides increased freedom of choice for its 450,000 customers. Veeam Data Platform provides data security, data recovery, and data freedom to backup and use data from anywhere without platform or cloud lock-in.

“In talking with customers, the topic of data freedom is always high on their list,” said John Jester, Chief Revenue Officer at Veeam.“As the #1 leader in data protection and ransomware recovery, Veeam has always been committed to empowering customers with choice. That's why we give customers peace of mind across all the platforms and systems they're using – from the cloud to on-premises, and often hybrid. We don't just protect their data; we make it easy for them to move that data as their needs change. Introducing support for Oracle Linux Virtualization Manager further expands our unparalleled freedom of choice in virtualization, empowering businesses to select and migrate to the platforms that best suit their needs, while maintaining seamless data management, security and protection.”

With this added support for Oracle Linux Virtualization Manager, users can achieve full protection at scale, leveraging entire VM and granular recoveries, secure and compliant backup lifecycle management and more. Veeam Data Platform gives users even greater freedom of choice to best fit changing business needs for both virtualization and cloud, including:



Multi-Platform Compatibility: Veeam's solution seamlessly integrates with leading virtualization platforms and clouds, including VMware vSphere, VMware Cloud Director, VMware Cloud on AWS, VMware Cloud on AWS Outposts, VMware Cloud on Dell, Microsoft Hyper-V, Microsoft Azure Stack HCI, Microsoft Azure VMware Solution, Amazon AWS, Nutanix AHV, Red Hat Virtualization, Google Cloud, Google Cloud VMware Engine, Oracle Cloud VMware Solution and IBM Cloud, ensuring compatibility across diverse environments. All of this is unlocked with the powerful and portable Veeam Universal License.

Data Mobility: Businesses can now select and easily migrate from one virtualization platform to another that best aligns with their specific requirements, without compromising on data management capabilities or vendor lock-in with a completely portable data format.

Secure Data Protection: Veeam's immutable backup, instant recovery and orchestrated resilience capabilities ensure the security and availability of critical data, regardless of the virtualization platform, safeguarding against potential threats and disruptions to keeps businesses running.

Improved Efficiency: By streamlining data management processes across heterogeneous virtualized environments including the hybrid cloud, Veeam's solution enhances operational efficiency and reduces the complexity associated with managing diverse platforms. Unified Management Interface: With Veeam's centralized management interface, users can efficiently monitor, manage, and protect data across multiple virtualization platforms from a single, intuitive dashboard.

“It's bad enough to have to change hypervisors, but having to also change your data protection solution adds risk and uncertainty to an already chaotic year. As an Infrastructure and Operations (I&O) leader, it's not enough for the platforms you choose to only meet the needs of today, they must also be responsive and flexible to support the unknown needs and data localities of tomorrow,” said John Annand, Director of Infrastructure at Info-Tech Research Group.“Veeam for Oracle Linux Virtualization Manager further enables the enterprise to put their workloads where it makes the most business sense rather than where it is easiest for I&O to secure and protect their data.”

Without the need to learn new tools, procure new hardware, or acquire new licensing, users are able to spend more time driving business initiatives and less time managing backups. Whether a large global enterprise or a small business changing hypervisors, adopting a public or hybrid cloud, or expanding across cloud, virtual and physical environments, Veeam provides freedom of choice for all organizations seeking transformation in today's changing virtualization world.

About Veeam Software:

Veeam®, the #1 global market leader in data protection and ransomware recovery, is on a mission to help every organization not just bounce back from a data outage or loss but bounce forward. With Veeam, organizations achieve radical resilience through data security, data recovery, and data freedom for their hybrid cloud. The Veeam Data Platform delivers a single solution for cloud, virtual, physical, SaaS, and Kubernetes environments that gives IT and security leaders peace of mind that their apps and data are protected and always available. Headquartered in Seattle with offices in more than 30 countries, Veeam protects over 450,000 customers worldwide, including 74% of the Global 2000, who trust Veeam to keep their businesses running. Radical Resilience starts with Veeam.