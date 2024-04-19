Azerbaijani CEC Chairperson Visits Maldives To Observe Parliamentary Elections

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

The delegation of the Central Election Commission (CEC) willobserve the parliamentary elections in the Republic of theMaldives, Azernews reports.

The delegation led by the Chairperson of the Central ElectionCommission of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mazahir Panahov, left forthe capital city of Male in order to observe the parliamentaryelections to be held in the Republic of the Maldives on April21.

The participation of the delegation of the CEC as aninternational observer in elections is based on the invitation ofthe Chairperson of the Election Commission of the Republic of theMaldives.

During the visit, representatives of the Central ElectionCommission will familiarise themselves with the preparations forthe parliamentary elections and observe the election day proceduresat the polling stations.

Within the framework of the visit, Chairperson Mazahir Panahovis expected to hold meetings with the Chairperson of the ElectionCommission of the Republic of Maldives, Fuvad Tovfeek, as well aswith the leaders of the organisations participating in the electionobservation and election management bodies of foreign countries, todiscuss the possibilities of inter-institutional cooperation, thedevelopment prospects of deepening relations, and issues of mutualinterest.