Kuwait Crude Oil Drops To USD 88.15 Pb - KPC

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 19 (KUNA) -- Kuwait crude oil lost USD 2.68 in Thursday's trading dropping to USD 88.15 per barrel compared with USD 90.83 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Friday. Benchmark Brent futures edged down by 18 cents to settle the price at USD USD 87.11 pb and those of the West Texas Intermediate inched downward by four cents, putting the price at USD 82.73 pb. (end) km

