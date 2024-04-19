Tesla Power India & E-Ashwa Partner For Fire-Safe Electric 2-Wheelers

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 19 (KNN) In a groundbreaking move to elevate safety standards for electric vehicles (EVs) across India, Tesla Power India Pvt. Ltd. and E-Ashwa Automotive have forged a partnership to introduce the country's first electric two-wheeler (2W) equipped with a built-in fire suppressant system.

The collaboration encapsulates E-Ashwa's expertise in manufacturing electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers with Tesla Power India's prowess in energy storage solutions. This synergy aims to deliver a safer and more sustainable transportation option for Indian consumers.

“We are proud to join forces with Tesla Power India to bring this advanced and safe electric vehicle to the Indian market,” said Abhinav Bhadola of E-Ashwa Automotive.“Our joint effort will set new safety and technology standards for EV 2W in India,” he added.

In a press release, Tesla Power India highlighted its technical contributions to the partnership, stating,“Together, the companies aim to offer a safer and more sustainable option for drivers across India. Also being India's first brand offering both E-Rickshaw batteries and E-Rickshaws within its diverse product range.”

Kavinder Khurana, Managing Director at Tesla Power India Pvt. Ltd., expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration's potential impact, saying,“We're eager to make a positive impact on India's EV market with vehicles that are not only environmentally friendly but also safer than ever.”

Underscoring their commitment to customer satisfaction, the partnership ensures that owners of these new EVs will have access to extensive sales and service networks throughout India, ensuring reliable support and convenience.

(KNN Bureau)